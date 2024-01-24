Police in Zomba district have arrested two women for allegedly attempting to smuggle 68 sim cards into Zomba Central Prison.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 about the arrests of the 2 women.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the two who were arrested on January 23, 2023 have been identified as Eliza Ali, 42, from Chingo village and Jean Ngombe, 20, from Simon village, all under Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

He said that on the afternoon of the said date, the duo reported to the facility to cheer up their brother and brought bananas which were to be screened before being delivered to the inmate.

During the screening process, the prison warder on duty discovered 68 mobile phone sim cards for both TNM and Airtel hidden in the bananas.

Upon being questioned, the duo failed to explain themselves, they were detained immediately and brought to Zomba Police Station for further investigations.

They are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charges of introducing prohibited articles into prison. They will appear before court to answer the charges leveled against them.