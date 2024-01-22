Dorothy Shonga aka Cash Madam has bashed Malawians who are criticizing the first episode of the reality Tv show, ‘The Kingstons’ on Times Television, saying they are ignorant as they know nothing about reality TV shows.

Shonga was addressing the criticism some Malawians are pointing out about the show, as most of them say the show didn’t match ‘Reality Tv Show’ expectations.

“Some Malawians amazathamanga kufuna kuoneka odziwa koma ali mbuli iwowo (Some Malawians acts as if they know how everything when in reality they are dull). To anyone who has ever followed reality shows anywhere in the world, Season 1- Episode 1 is always the introduction and that is what we have delivered,” said Shonga.

The first ever reality TV show in the country ‘The Kingstons’ began on 19th January, 2024, by introducing Zeze Kingston who was born in 1993 and has always had the passion for music since he was young as explained by his mother and aunt.

Some people on social media have been bashing the format of the first episode, saying it was more of a documentary than a reality show.

In the first episode, the reality show introduced Dorothy Shonga as someone who has always wanted to become an entrepreneur as explained by her mother, Suzen Nkhoma.

“The very first shoe Dorothy bought was from her own money, she made from her salon business,” she said.

On how Zeze Kingston and Dorothy Shonga met, Cash Madam indicated that a mutual friend wanted her to manage Zeze but with the previous experience she had with Shammah Vocalz she didn’t want to.

“However, I met Zeze at an All White Party where we had an argument over his performance,” said Shonga.

She added that Zeze was just someone she would be interested in because of music as well as friendship and knowing that she is older than him, she never thought they would fall in love but things happened.

Shonga also said that she is friends with presidents, big business tycoons, Ministers and even the famous Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote and she can even show the conversations she has with those people. However, despite that fact, she said she never asked God for a rich man but someone who will glorify the name of God.

On the other hand, Zeze highlighted that after their first meeting at the All White Party they never stopped communicating and Dorothy has always been special to him.

Meanwhile, the two lovebirds got engaged on 17th December, 2023 and the ‘Kusangalala’ hit maker highlighted that Dorothy is his forever lover.