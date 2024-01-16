Top notch Columnist and Veteran Journalist Levi Zeleza Manda has hailed the approach employed by Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) for its effectiveness.

Writing in his column ‘Bottom Up’, Manda highlighted that without CDEDI most of the rot at Salima Sugar Company and many other places, would not have been known.

“We hail CDEDI for fighting for Malawians. Keep it up CDEDI,” he writes, citing a recent investigation by CDEDI that uncovered what did not add up at Salima Sugar Company and it demanded action from Auditor General and others.

“What came out was exactly what we Common Malawians suspected and questioned – abuse and externalisation of Malawi’s money,” writes the Veteran Journalist who is known for his exceptional research and analytical skills as it is within the same write-up where he acknowledged that of course CDEDI was initially confrontational like the now almost defunct Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

Manda added the current approach by CDEDI has qualified it as a reliable social accountability organisation as it is seriously relying on evidence to support or drive its advocacy.

“That is what Journalists do, they investigate issues, gather the necessary evidence, analyse them to identify themes and question what does not add up or endorse what add up. That is Journalism and the rest is politics,” he writes.

In its recent demands from the Attorney General, CDEDI received an applause as well for bringing substantial matters that even the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was not aware of.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa said taxpayers’ funds invested in joint ventures such as Malawian Airlines are only benefiting very few civil servants and politicians while millions of Malawians continue facing dehumanizing poverty.

He called for action from government on its 49 percent stakes in Malawi Airlines in which Ethiopian Airlines has 51 percent shares.

He said it is worrisome that just like what is happening at Greenbelt Greenhouse Limited, dividends from the joint venture between Ethiopian Airlines and Malawian Airlines were not made public.

“Failure to declare dividends begs the question as to how Malawians are benefiting from this arrangement,” said Namiwa.

Initially, what brought doubts about the establishment of CDEDI was coincidence of its formation and ouster from power of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power. People concluded prematurely that the organisation is a political wing meant to frustrate the Tonse Alliance led government.