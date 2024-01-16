Police in Mzimba have arrested an intern at M’mbelwa District Council who is suspected of stealing tablet phones and reams of paper in offices at the council.

Our reporter witnessed the arrest of the intern identified at the council offices where the intern works in the Human Resources Department.

Investigations indicate that the intern was allegedly going to the offices during weekends and deceiving security guards that was assigned some works to do at the office.

The guards got suspicious with the movement of the intern after he was found moving from one office to another.

Recently, different heads of sectors have been complaining about the missing of some items such as paper reams and some Tablet phones from the office of monitoring and evaluation.

Today, the intern was questioned over the missing items and he denied stealing the items. The theft was reported to police and he was picked up by police.