Image: Unsplash

One kind of melanotropin is called alpha melanocyte stimulating hormones (a-MSH). A-MSH is a peptide hormone produced naturally; it consists of 13 amino acids and is thought to have a role in metabolism and other functions. Researchers have identified the biological activity of a component of this protein hormone they have named KPV peptide. Lysine, Proline, and Valine are the amino acids that makeup KVP. This peptide, derived from the C-terminus of the protein hormone a-MSH, has been identified as the key amino acid sequence responsible for the hormone’s characteristics.

In 1989, research detailing the isolation of the tripeptide and the evaluation of its biological potential was published. Scientists undertook an early study to examine whether KVP would prevent excessive increase in vasopermeability and excessive swelling of blood vessels after learning that the COOH terminal peptide in the a-MSH hormone is the key amino acid messenger sequence. To test whether or not KPV peptide might reduce inflammation in the ears of mice, researchers extracted the compound and gave it to the animals. After their investigation, the scientists suggested that the removed portion reduced edema. Inactivating inflammatory pathways may trigger KVP’s anti-inflammatory effects. Thirdly, studies suggest it may potentially reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines by immunological and intestinal cells.

KVP Peptide and Intestinal Research

The potential of the peptide on intestinal inflammation was investigated in a research study using a mouse model. Mice that had artificially produced gastrointestinal dysfunction were used in the study. These experimental mice were placed into two groups; one was given the peptide and the other the placebo. Findings implied that reduced inflammatory cells and anti-enzymatic symptoms were suggested in the peptide mice after the trial.

In another experiment, researchers gave a combination of KVP and hyaluronic acid to a mouse model of intestinal inflammation. The mice were fed a molecule that had been chemically induced; this chemical was included to help direct the peptide’s presentation to certain areas of the gut. The speculated outcomes seemed to have reduced intestinal edema.

KVP Peptide and Intestinal Cells

Inflammated intestinal cells were used to perform the research presented in this article. The primary motivation for this research was to find out whether this chemical may be useful in fighting inflammation. Inflamed intestinal cells were extracted and exposed to KPV or a placebo. When tested after exposure to the peptide, these cells appeared to show less inflammatory signs, even at nanomolar concentrations. The researchers hypothesized that PepT1 expression in these intestinal cells may be crucial in the KPV peptide’s potential to reach the site of inflammation.

KPV Peptide and Antipyretic Potential

In a 1984 experiment, researchers gave KVP peptide to rabbits to test its potential on the central nervous system. Based on these findings, the researchers hypothesized that the peptide may have antipyretic effects, lowering body temperature to a normal point.

KVP Peptide and Ear Swelling

To suggest the potential of a-MSH and KPV in reducing organ swelling (inflammation), a comparative research analysis was performed. Mice with dermatitis and skin rashes were used in an experiment that caused their ears to swell. Two groups of mice were presented with an irritant (to cause ear swelling) and a peptide, whereas a third group was given the irritant and an a-MSH molecule. The findings suggested both groups seemed to make similar progress in lowering ear edema after 24 hours. After 2 weeks, researchers stopped giving the chemical and merely gave the irritant, and the findings purported that the a-MSH mice still showed far less edema than the other group.

There are three main stages in the complicated biological process of wound healing: inflammation, cell proliferation, and cellular remodeling. During this time, several cell types and high levels of cytokines accumulate at the injury site. Although each wound and the cells it affects are unique, most have a melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) receptor. As suggested by the study, the a-MSH hormone may bind to this receptor and its analogs, including the KPV peptide.

KVP Peptide and Scarring

Researchers ran an experiment to learn more about peptide’s potential in scar repair. Half of the young mice received KVP in a mouse study, while the other half served as a control. Half an hour later, under anesthesia, these mice were exposed to two 6.5 mm wide holes created on their dorsal skin. Wound healing and scar formation were evaluated on days 3, 7, 40, and 60. The skin of the peptide mice seemed to heal faster on days 3 and 7, with the researchers attributing this to fewer inflammatory cells, including leukocytes and mast cells. Scarring in the peptide mice appeared less severe than in the control group at 40 and 60 days.

References

[i] Dalmasso, G., Charrier-Hisamuddin, L., Nguyen, H. T., Yan, Y., Sitaraman, S., & Merlin, D. (2008). PepT1-mediated tripeptide KPV uptake reduces intestinal inflammation. Gastroenterology, 134(1), 166–178. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.gastro.2007.10.026

[ii] Hiltz ME, Lipton JM. Antiinflammatory activity of a COOH-terminal fragment of the neuropeptide alpha-MSH. FASEB J. 1989 Sep;3(11):2282-4. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2550304/

[iii] Brzoska T, Luger TA, Maaser C, Abels C, Böhm M. Alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone and related tripeptides: biochemistry, antiinflammatory and protective effects in vitro and in vivo, and future perspectives for the treatment of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Endocr Rev. 2008 Aug;29(5):581-602. doi: 10.1210/er.2007-0027. Epub 2008 Jul 8. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18612139/

[iv] Klaus Kannengiesser, MD, Christian Maaser, MD, Jan Heidemann, MD, Andreas Luegering, MD, Matthias Ross, MD, Thomas Brzoska, PhD, Markus Bohm, MD, Thomas A. Luger, MD, Wolfram Domschke, MD, Torsten Kucharzik, MD, Melanocortin-derived tripeptide KPV has anti-inflammatory potential in murine models of inflammatory bowel disease, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Volume 14, Issue 3, 1 March 2008, Pages 324–331, https://doi.org/10.1002/ibd.20334

[v] Klaus Kannengiesser, MD, Christian Maaser, MD, Jan Heidemann, MD, Andreas Luegering, MD, Matthias Ross, MD, Thomas Brzoska, PhD, Markus Bohm, MD, Thomas A. Luger, MD, Wolfram Domschke, MD, Torsten Kucharzik, MD, Melanocortin-derived tripeptide KPV has anti-inflammatory potential in murine models of inflammatory bowel disease, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Volume 14, Issue 3, 1 March 2008, Pages 324–331. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28143741/

[vi] Dalmasso G, Charrier-Hisamuddin L, Nguyen HT, Yan Y, Sitaraman S, Merlin D. PepT1-mediated tripeptide KPV uptake reduces intestinal inflammation. Gastroenterology. 2008 Jan;134(1):166-78. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18061177/