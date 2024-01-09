A 38-year-old man identified as Mphatso Banda has been arrested in Lilongwe after he attempted to buy a phone worth 160,000 Malawi Kwacha using fake K5000 banknotes.

The incident happened on Sunday at Mgona township in the capital city.

According to Kanengo Police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira, after Banda tried to pay for the phone using fake banknotes, the owner of the shop got suspicious over the appearance of the banknotes and informed Police.

Banda was also found with an additional K30,000 in fake currency taking the total amount to K190,000.

Ngwira said the banknotes will be taken to Reserve Bank of Malawi for further screening.

Banda who comes from Jelani village, traditional authority Kalonga in Kasungu is likely to be charged with possession of forged bank notes and using forged bank notes.