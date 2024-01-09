Following an impressive performance of their reserve side in the 2023 season, officials at Mighty Wanderers say they are reverting to their culture of relying more on players from the club’s reserve side with five players set to join the main team next season.

This is according to Mighty Wanderers 2021 Limited’s Board Secretary, Chancy Gondw,e who was speaking on Monday, 8 January, 2023 when he on behalf of the Club President, Dr Thomson Mpinganjira welcomed Mighty Wanderers Reserve from Mponela in Dowa where they King Kabvina Champions Cup.

Gondwe said the Company has resolved to revert to its culture of relying on players from Reserve side, saying they are the ones that showcase more passion, dedication and commitment when promoted into the main team.

“For a long time, Wanderers has been synonymous with its culture of nurturing talent from the Reserve side and feeding it into the main team. In the recent past, this culture had died but the board has decided to renew the policy of relying on talent from our Reserve side,” said Gondwe.

According to Gondwe, some of the great players Wanderers has ever produced were largely from the Youth and Reserve sides and when players pass through this process, they nurture passion and commitment for the Club.

While commending the junior Nomads for clinching the 13 Million Kwacha King Kabvina Champions Cup and the Nyasa Capital Finance Cup within seven days, the secretary revealed that the Company will be promoting four to five players owing to their outstanding performance In the season.

It is further reported that as a matter of motivating the reserve side, Mpinganjira has directed that the 3.5 million kwacha which is the proceeds of King Kabvina Champions Cup title, should be shared amongst the reserve side players as the club president is set to host them to a luncheon.

“The President would have loved to welcome you boys himself but he has just travelled today. He has sent me to tell you that he is proud of you and that in 2024 he will invest more resources in the Reserve side. He has also promised that he will be hosting a luncheon for you within this week when he returns to Blantyre,” said Gondwe.

In his speech, Captain for Wanderers Reserve, Felix Kamenya thanked the club President and Management for the support rendered to his side.

Wanderers Reserve triumphantly arrived in Blantyre on Monday from Mponela, Dowa where they beat Kalonga Rovers by a goal to zero to lift the 2023 edition of the 13 Million Kwacha King Kabvina Champions Cup. Eight days ago, the Junior Nomads also beat Ntaja United by three goals to one to lift the 2023 edition of the Southern Region Nyasa Capital Finance Cup.