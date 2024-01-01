Mzuzu City Council has today opened Mzuzu Coach Terminal to both national and international coaches.

According to the council, the terminal has been designated to harmonise and segment executive coach operations in a more dignified manner.

In a statement released last week, Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive Officer, Gomezgani E. Nyasulu, said this is being done incompliance with the Local Government Act (Mzuzu City Traffic and Transport By-laws number 18(1).

“The facility is a one stop center with almost all necessary amenities for travelers and will carter for only long-distance executive coach buses (Local and International),” said Nyasulu.

Meanwhile, the council has advised all national and international coaches to operate from the Terminal from 1 January, 2024 and the council will no longer allow buses to operate from any undesignated places, bus depots or terminals withing the city.

The city has also warned that anyone not following the law shall contravene By-laws 26(k) of the same By-laws and shall be fined money amounting to Mk 2,000, 000.