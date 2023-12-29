Chiefs in the country have been urged to be in the forefront in promoting girl child education by taking part in addressing some of the challenges girls face.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda said chiefs especially female chiefs should take a leading role by championing education of girls in Malawi.

Chimwendo Banda made the remarks on Thursday when he elevated Traditional Authority Mbwatalika to Senior Chief in Lilongwe.

Newly elevated Senior Chief Mbwatalika is the second female Senior Chief in the district after Senior Chief Khongoni.

“As female Senior Chief , you should champion girl child education by taking a leading role in addressing challenges they face”, he said.

Banda also urged chiefs in the country to play important role in promoting unity and coexistence among Malawians.

“It is the expectation of the State President of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera that chiefs should play this role in promoting unity and coexistence of Malawians regardless of tribe, region or religion”, added Banda.

He also said apart from promotion of unity, chiefs are custodians of development projects I’m their jurisdictions.

Chimwendo Banda said sustainability of development comes in when chiefs take a leading role by monitoring every activity taking place.

“Chiefs are eyes of government where the President depend on them on implementation of various projects and programmes such as Affordable Inputs Programme, Social Cash Transfer, Climate Smart Agriculture among others”, he said.

He then advised them to suspend any member of any committee in their areas who is involved in any malpractice.

Member of Parliament for the area Jean Sendeza thanked President Chakwera through Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture for timely elevation of female Senior Chief Mbwatalika.

Sendeza said President Chakwera is committed to promote women into top positions including chiefs.

” Our President is always gender conscious that he makes sure that women also takes higher position’s” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Chairperson for Chiefs Council for Lilongwe district, Senior Chief Tsabango hailed the President for his commitment in ensuring that chiefs who are working hard are promoted like the case of Senior Chief Mbwatalika.

He then advised the newly promoted Senior Chief Mbwatalika not to embarrass the President but support him fully in all spheres of development.

Other government officials present during the elevation included Principal Secretary for Local Government James Usiwa, Director of Chiefs Administration Charles Makanga, Chairperson for Lilongwe district Council Councillor Dan Mtayamanja, District Commissioner for Lilongwe Dr. Lawford Palani, Malawi Congress Party Regional Governor for Centre Zebron Chilondola and chiefs

President Lazarus Chakwera approved the promotion of Senior Chief Mbwatalika on 16th December, 2023.

The Chiefs Act Chapter 22:03 gives power of looking after chiefs to the President.