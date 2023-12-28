The Inspector General of Police Merlyn Nachulu Yolamu has encouraged officers manning border districts to continue providing quality services to the citizenry and collaborating with security institutions from neighbouring countries.

Taking advantage of her presence in Mangochi, Yolamu made the call on Tuesday during her visit to Maleta Police Unit.

In her address, Yolamu applauded the police unit for maintaining a good relationship with the communities, which has resulted in reducing some of the high prevalent crimes in the area.

“l’m humbled to visit Maleta, my purpose for visiting was to appreciate and make you feel that you are part and parcel of the organization and don’t think you are here as a punishment,” said Yolamu.

Yolamu encouraged the officers to collaborate with community leaders, utilize their roles, and come up with good community structures in order to continue fighting crimes along the border.

After addressing the officers, Yolamu also inspected the renovation of office and staff houses which is nearing completion.

The officer In-Charge for Maleta Police Unit lnspector Harry Chikuse presented challenges of which some of them were mobility challenges and periodic rotation of officers because the area is remote and isolated.

In her response, she pledged to rectify the challenges as quickly as possible. However, she encouraged them to continue working according to management’s expectations, saying their presence is very important because communities along the borders also need police services.

Speaking on the same gathering , Commissioner for Eastern Region Violet Magwaya thanked the IG for visiting the place.

Magwaya assured the lG that despite challenges, the officers are hardworking and display good conduct at all times, which is why they coordinate well with members of the community.

The Officer In-Charge for Mangochi Police Station Morgan Dzonzi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Eastern Regional Operations Officer Henleck Chingolo, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Service Administration Officer Joel Makiyi, Assistant Commissioner of Police are some of the senior officers who accompanied the IG.