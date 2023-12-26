Two sisters of the same family have died after being struck by lightning in Ntcheu District.

The two have been identified as Elica Kaiya, 31, and Tiyamike Gabriel, 19.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Jacob Khembo said reports indicate there was heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon when the two were chatting under the shade of one of their parents’ houses with their two babies of three months and six months.

“They were struck by lightning while in the shade and they all fell down unconscious and were taken to Kasinje Health Centre, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival while their children were treated as out-patients,” said Khembo.

Postmortem which was conducted at the health facility revealed that death was due to neurogenic shock as a result of lightning.

Kaiya and Gabriel hailed from Kaiya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu.

Reported by Maston Kaiya