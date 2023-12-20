Police at Monkey-Bay in Mangochi have arrested Yohane Ngwira aged 20 for being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa locally known as Chamba.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed to Malawi24 about the arrest of Yohane Ngwira.

Sergeant Sichali has told Malawi24 that Yohane got arrested on the afternoon of December 18, 2023, at Mtakataka turn off roadblock under Monkey-Bay Police station after Police officers manning the roadblock received a tip from well-wishers.

After Ngwira arrived at the said Police checking point, Police conducted the search and found16 Jumbos of loose Cannabis Sativa in Ngwira’s traveling bag.

When he was asked about the documents, Ngwira failed to produce it hence his arrest. Police also seized the loose cannabis Sativa.

Sergeant Sichali said that the suspect will appear in court soon to answer the appropriate charge contravening section 8 (b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Yohane Ngwira hails from Mbwadzulu Village Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.