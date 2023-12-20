Almost a year after quitting the UTM, revelations are now rife that politician Frank Mwenifumbo—who after being in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) returned to Alliance for Democracy (Aford)—is forming his own National Democratic Party whose funding is allegedly said to be sourced from South Africa.

Inside information reaching us indicate that Mwenifumbo has currently gone on offensive talking with different individuals especially from the north, especially the youths, in a bid to recruit them.

Our efforts to reach Mwenifumbo didn’t materialize as all his calls went unanswered.

However, we have verified information that the former Karonga Central legislator has already made inroads to officially register NDP and stamp its mark on the political scene.

If the party gets registered, Mwenifumbo will have engraved his name as the most prolific political prostitute who has tasted every political colour there has been since 1994.

At the turn of the democratic dispensation, Frank Mwenifumbo was a young man learning the political ropes from the pro-democracy advocates such as Chafukwa Chihana.

Conventional wisdom would have it that his role as personal assistant to Chihana was a good learning curve of loyalty. Ironically, the man has sadly become renowned for easily being swayed by the wind when it comes and wherever it goes.

Mwenifumbo is no stranger as a political journeyman.

He launched his political career with Aford before joining the United Democratic Front in 2004 only to dump it a year later to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after Bingu wa Mutharika broke ranks with the party that supported him to power.

Eight years later – in 2012- when Bingu died, Tumpale jumped ship to join Joyce Banda, whose Peoples Party had become the default ruling party running affairs of the country.

Two years later the DPP made a comeback and so too did Frank. He without shame rejoined Peter Mutharika’s regime only to dump it for the second time few years later to go back to Aford.

The 2019 elections found Frank in Aford but he was itching to make a move, which he did when he partnered as running mate to UDF’s Atupele Muluzi.

Being someone who does not associate himself with being in opposition, he familiarized quickly with the wind of change and joined the anti-Mutharika protests that culminated into the 2020 Fresh Presidential Election.

This time around he was associated with UTM where he was later appointed spokesperson. He left UTM almost a year later and has since been serving as board chairperson of the Northern Region Water Board.

Those closer to the formation of his new party have already disclosed that forming the political party is Mwenifumbo’s strategy to launch a personal challenge to the dominance of Aford and its leader Enoch Chihana in the northern region and eventually position himself as a formidable candidate for the running mate to the incumbent State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.