Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members Kondwani Nankhumwa and Cecilia Chazama have asked the High Court to nullify resolutions which the party made at the Peter Mutharika-led National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Mangochi.

Nankhumwa and Chazama who were recently fired as DPP vice president for the south and director of women respectively have made an application before the High Court in Lilongwe.

At the Mangochi meeting, Mutharika and other NGC members resolved that the party should hold an elective convention on 26th and 27th December, 2023.

Nankhumwa and Chazama were among NGC members who did not attend the meeting.

In their application, they are seeking a nullification of the proceedings and resolutions for the Mangochi meeting until their application is heard and a determination is made before the court.

They also want the court to stop Mutharika rom removing Nankhumwa from his position of party vice president for the south and Chazama from the position of National Director of Women. The two were elected on the positions at the party’s convention in 2018 but Mutharika fired them last week and appointed replacements.

Chazama and Nankhumwa have also asked the court to stop Clement Mwale from exercising powers and functions of DPP secretary general. Mwale was appointed to the position after Mutharika fired Grezelder Jeffrey and assigned her the position of DPP vice president for the central.