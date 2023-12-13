Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has asked Ken Msonda to leave the DPP and go back to People’s Party (PP).

Mutharika said this during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Governing Council (NGC) meeting underway in Mangochi district.

Mutharika said Msonda has been rude and insulting to him despite the fact that Msonda joined the DPP from PP.

“I ask you Ken Msonda to go back to People’s Party where you came from. You were not here when we were fighting our battles,” said Mutharika.

He also asked people in the party to remain loyal to the party saying the DPP will get back into government soon.

The DPP leader also highlighted that it is ironic that Leader of Opposition and DPP presidential aspirant Kondwani Nankhumwa has been suing the party for 14 times in the past three years and it is the same party he wants to lead.

He, however, indicated that there is one leader at a time so people should respect that.