Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) in the country have called for government and stakeholders to create good working environment for Civil Society Organisations on promotion and protection of human rights for vulnerable people.

The call was made on Saturday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during International Human Rights Defenders Day (IHRDD).

The day was set aside to look at challenges HRDs face and find remedies to ensure that the work is not compromised by those challenges.

In his speech, IHRDD Coordinator Charles Kajoloweka said HRDs continue to face administrative crackdown on operation of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) activities.

He also mentioned that government is trying to weaken them through some of the provisions in the recent enacted NGO Amendment Act of 2022.

“Some provisions in this new amended act makes CSOs not operate to the desired level in a democratic country like Malawi,” said Kajoloweka.

Kajoloweka who is also Executive Director for Youth and Society also mentioned the arrests of some Human Rights Defenders, disruption of peaceful demonstrations by CSOs as examples.

“HRDs are under attack when they try to defend rights for vulnerable people in the country,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer for INUA advocacy Innocent Magambe emphasised on the need to protect right of refugees.

He said the country is not working enough to protect rights of refugees because some of the actions against them are discrimatory in nature.

Chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition Gift Trapenzi added that Malawi is currently struggling on socioeconomic challenges because lack of implementation of some laws and policies which could improve livelihood of Malawians.

Government Spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu said there was discussion on number of issues yesterday at BICC during award presentation.

“They have been assured that the aim of the law is not to attack the operations of Civil Society Organisations but to make sure that there is collabotive kind of operation from both sides”,said Kunkuyu.

On attacks, arrests and disruption of demonstrations by CSOs, Kunkuyu said the constitution is very clear on how demonstrations can be conducted especially in a manner that they are peaceful without disturbing rights of other people.

“The whole of chapter 4 of the constitution speaks about human rights that citizens must enjoy and the role of human rights defenders is in line with the provisions”, he added.

He emphasised on the need to respect the law when dealing with daily business.

9th December is International Human Rights Defenders Day established by United Nations. The day provides opportunities for Defenders, government and all stakeholders to collaborate and celebrate.

It also provides opportunities for Defenders to brainstorm operational activities related to defend rights of vulnerable people in the Society.

This year’s HRDs day started with solidarity march from Area 18 round about to BICC followed by solidarity address, panel discussion, press statement and presentation of 2023 HRDs awards.

Other notable figures present during the march and panel discussion included Executive Director for Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Habiba Osman, Commisioner Bornface Massa from MHRC, Charles Kajoloweka from YAS, Gift Trampez from.HRDC, Letty Chiwara UN Women Country Representative and Michael Kaiyatsa of CHRR.

The day was jointly celebrated by the following Organisations; National Advocacy Platform NAP), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Youth and Society (YAS), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), National Ati-Corruption Alliance (NAA) and Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).