Nomads deny Soldiers Castel

Dec 10, 2023 Sports 0
Castel Challenge Cup

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have slapped the Soldiers of Kaning’ina, Moyale Barracks, 3-0  to progress to the semifinals of the Castel Challenge Cup.

Goals from Misheck Botomani in the 42nd  and 44th minute in the first half of the game at Kamuzu Stadium today  were enough to dim the hopes of the  Soldiers.

Vincent Nyaunguru sealed the mission after a header into the net of Moyale in the 38th minute  to make the game end  3-0 in favour of the Lali Lubani Boys.

In his words  after the game, coach  for Wanderers Mark Harrison said they are satisfied with the play and the win at home  and  they are  looking forward to the semifinals.

During the match, Moyale’s Robert  Mphenzi was straight  red carded after following  bad tackle on Felix Zulu.

Wanderers will meet the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Ekwendeni Hammers  in the Semifinals as they will face each other on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

