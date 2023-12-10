Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have slapped the Soldiers of Kaning’ina, Moyale Barracks, 3-0 to progress to the semifinals of the Castel Challenge Cup.

Goals from Misheck Botomani in the 42nd and 44th minute in the first half of the game at Kamuzu Stadium today were enough to dim the hopes of the Soldiers.

Vincent Nyaunguru sealed the mission after a header into the net of Moyale in the 38th minute to make the game end 3-0 in favour of the Lali Lubani Boys.

In his words after the game, coach for Wanderers Mark Harrison said they are satisfied with the play and the win at home and they are looking forward to the semifinals.

During the match, Moyale’s Robert Mphenzi was straight red carded after following bad tackle on Felix Zulu.

Wanderers will meet the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Ekwendeni Hammers in the Semifinals as they will face each other on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.