Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, says lives of farmers in the country have improved through Kulima and Afikepo Programmes as the programmes have equipped farmers with skills in production and value addition.

The Minister made the remarks during the official closing ceremony for Kulima and Afikepo Programmes at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Kawale said the programmes have equipped farmers with expertise in farm production and value addition.

“We celebrate that our people’s lives in the villages have improved, officers equipped with knowledge and expertise, rehabilitation of three Agricultural research stations across the country, improvement in research technology, and restoration of the banana industry,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola-Banda, highlighted that the US$186 million project funded by the European Union (EU) has greatly advanced Agriculture production, food and nutrition in more than 1 million households in the country.

Chithyola-Banda expressed satisfaction with the efforts the programme has been making towards empowering communities to eradicate hunger and ensure nutritious diets.

On the other hand, EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach called on all stakeholders and other partners to work together in order for the programme to be sustainable.