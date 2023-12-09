Ntopwa Women’s FC will be declared Southern Region Women’s League champions on Sunday if they beat Red Lioness at the Kamuzu Stadium.

The Amagheto Kids have 36 points five points above second placed Nyasa Big Bullets Women after winning all their 12 games.

And with two games to play, the Bangwe based side could walk away with the title on Sunday as they will reach 39 points while Bullets who have 31 points can only get as far as 37 points.

In the Central Region, the race for the title continues for MDF Lioness, Ascent Academy and Silver Strikers Ladies .

MDF Lioness lead the region’s log table with 31 points from 12 games and they will host second placed Silver Strikers Ladies who have 30 points on Saturday.

Any result in this game will have an impact in deciding the league’s winner as third placed Ascent Academy who have 29 points will be hosting bottom placed Chisomo Academy .

Though they are on top, MDF Lioness need to be cautious and score more goals in their remaining two fixture as Silver Strikers Ladies and Ascent Academy have better goal differences than them. Silver Strikers and Ascent Academy have 77 and 74 goals respectively while MDF Lioness have 52 goals.

In the North, Moyale Sisters claimed the championship last week following their 9-1 win over Bicco Optical Women.

Following this win, Moyale lead the log table with 31 points, seven above second placed MK Academy who have 24 points. This means that even if Moyale lose their remaining two matches, no team will attain up to 31 points as the maximum points MK Academy will have is 30 points.

The battle remains in the top four as MK Academy who are second on the table have 24 points while Ekwendeni Sisters and Topik Sisters have 21 points each.

Topik Sisters will host MK Academy while Ekwendeni Sisters are meeting Bico Optical Women.

Below are the full fixtures for the week:

Southern Region

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Vs. Bvumbwe FC @ Kamuzu Stadium

Evirom Vs. Ndirande Soccer Giants @ Kanjedza Ground

Attu Bullets Vs. Mighty Wanderers Queens @ Chikowi Ground

Ntopwa Vs. Red Lioness @ Kamuzu Stadium

Central Region

Ascent Academy Vs. Chisomo Academy @ Ascent Ground

Hungry Lions Vs. Blue Eagles Ladies @ Olympic Ground

Kamuzu Institute Vs. Civil Service Women @ Olympic Ground

MDF Lioness Vs. Silver Strikers Ladies @ KB Ground

Northern Region

Hardknockers Vs. Moyale Sisters @ Botanic Ground

CY Sisters vs Gafu Sisters @ Katoto Ground

Topik Sisters Vs. Mk Academy @ Sonda Ground

Bico Optical Women Vs. Ekwendeni Sisters @ Chibavi Ground

Source: FAM