Police in Monkey Bay have arrested Gift Mulangiwa aged 19 for biting off a 28-year-old woman’s lower lip after he was caught in the woman’s house trying to steal items.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of Gift Mulangiwa.

Sergeant Sichali has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on December 3, 2023 at Msaka area, (Chimphamba Village) in Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

She said that the woman is renting in one of the rest houses within Msaka area.

On December 2, 2023 at 21:00hrs, the woman went to sleep. In the wee hours of 3rd December,2023, the suspect broke into her house with an intention to steal .

The woman woke up after hearing unusual noise from the room and she managed to apprehend him.

However, in the process, the suspect bit off her lower lip. She later shouted for help and well-wishers rushed to the scene and managed to arrest him.

The suspect was then taken to Nsaka Police unit for further police action.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody to answer the charge of Burglary and Grievous Harm .

Mulangiwa hails from Saiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in Mangochi district.