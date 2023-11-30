Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola says the long-awaited Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP) phase 9 is expected to commence next week.

This was disclosed by Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola in Parliament on Wednesday when he was responding questions from Members of Parliament.

Matola said this in responding to a supplementary question from Member of Parliament for Mangochi Malombe Misolo Mussa Kapichila on when MAREP 9 will commence because people have been waiting for the project.

The lawmaker said since 2021, government has been promising to start implementation but nothing is being done on the ground.

The Minister of Energy admitted that the promises have been there but assured that MAREP phase 9 will start soon.

“If all goes well , by next week, the contractors will be on sites,” he said.

He added that if all outstanding connections are completed, the implementation of MAREP 9 will commence.

“The current administration has been fixing all the system which was broken by previous regime so people should not worry,” added Matola.