Young Politicians Union (YPU) has urged youths in Mzuzu City to actively participate in politics to shape the future they desire.

National Research and Documentation Officer, Peter Mumba, made the call during an engagement meeting YPU Mzuzu Chapter organized in the City.

According to Mumba, young people can only have their voices heard when they actively participate in politics.

“Active participation can ensure youths’ concerns are directly represented. So, youths must step up, be part of the political processes, and influence decisions that construct a future that resonates with their aspirations,” he said.

Mumba also underscored the significance of providing diverse training sessions to youths on political systems.

“Youths need to gain a deeper understanding of various political systems. This is crucial in preparing them to contribute meaningfully to political processes,” he said.

In her words, Chairperson for Mzuzu City Youth Network, Salome Kadazi, said there is a need for political parties to open opportunities for youths who are willing to take up political roles.

“Parties must stop underestimating our potential. They should give us a chance to demonstrate our abilities,” she said.

One of the youths who attended the meeting, Francis Kamlomo, called for unity among young individuals, saying this can help amplify their voices.

“Through collaborations, we can make our voices stronger and play a vital role in shaping the political landscape,” he said.

By Sopani Ng’ambi