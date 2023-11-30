Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency Symon Vuwa Kaunda has asked the Government through the Ministry of Health to rehabilitate Thoto Chisangawe clinic which has not been operating for a long time.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Kaunda said Government need to rehabilitate the clinic because it is very important to the people around that area and right now people are having difficulties to access health services hence the need to rehabilitate the clinic as soon as possible.

“I was asking the Minister of Health to consider the people of Thoto Chisangawe area where we have two beautiful houses but these two houses are not being occupied because there are no any health workers.

“The houses are empty, but also the clinic itself. The building which houses the clinic need some renovation and maintenance. So, I asked the Minister to consider rehabilitating the Thoto Chisangawe clinic,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda also noted that the distance from Thoto Chisangawe to Nkhatabay Boma is more than 20 kilometers and it’s an area where there is no access to a road and people find it very difficult to travel to Boma to get medical assistance

“We don’t have minibuses, no vehicles get there, so the traveling is by water using boats. So having in mind women, who are pregnant and time to deliver, children who are under 5 they really need some kind of assistance,” said Kaunda.

In response, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda assured the MP that Thoto Chisangawe clinic will be rehabilitated using they have at the Ministry.