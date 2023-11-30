The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says people in the country should expect heavy rains this week which will pose a threat of flash floods.

“Rainy weather over most areas posing a threat of flash flooding, be safe avoid crossing flooded or fast flowing waters and watch out for gusty winds and thunderstorms,” said the department yesterday in the evening.

Meanwhile, through the department’s Monday weather update on the weather ahead, the service indicated that the country should expect scattered thunderstorms and locally heavy rains from Wednesday the 29th November to Sunday the 3rd December 2023 over many places.

“Otherwise, mostly sunny and very hot conditions mainly over the south with isolated cases of thunderstorms with rain on Monday, 27th November and Tuesday, 28th November, 2023. Moderate Mwera winds are also expected from Wednesday night over lake water bodies including Lake Malawi,” it indicated.

The department added that the onsets of the rainfall season for most areas is starting this week so people should reinforce or strengthen houses to make them less susceptible to damage from strong winds.

The weather service also advised people to exercise caution as thunderstorms are often associated with lightning and possible damaging winds and people should stay in a safe and closed shelter whenever a thunderstorm is within vicinity until it dissipates.