Gasten Simkonda came from the bench to score two goals and give Moyale Barracks a quarterfinal spot in the Castel Challenge Cup on Wednesday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Mighty Wakawaka Tigers were the first to score through Precious Chiudza at the very dot end of the first half.

Tigers added a second through Ben Manyozo who scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after Innocent Bottoman fouled in the box.

Moyale pulled one back through Gasten Simkonda who replaced Charles Nkhoma in the second half on 68 minutes before Prince Phiri levelled the scores to 2 all in the 78th minute.

As many thought that the game will go straight into penalties, Simkonda’s mind differed as he scored the winning goal in added time to give Moyale victory.

Moyale Coach Victor Chingoka said he is happy that the team is through to the next round.

“We didn’t play well in the first half and that is why we struggled but after changing some players in the second half, things started to work and we played until we managed to level the game and score the winning goal,” said Chingoka.

Tigers Coach Christopher Nyambose congratulated Moyale for the victory.

“I know they got prepared because they had already lost to us twice in the league game this season. The red card we got to our defender cost us too,” said Nyambose.

Moyale will play Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the semifinal match.

Elsewhere, Central Region Silver Strikers giants beat Ekwendeni United 7-1 at Bingu National Stadium to book a place in quarterfinals.