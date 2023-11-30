The Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has called for the country to combine local solutions with modern science in order to deal with challenges affecting the country.

Kambauwa said this during the official opening of the 6th Southern African Development Community (SADC) indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) Biennial Regional Policy Workshop taking place in Salima district.

Kambauwa said indigenous knowledge fused with modern science has potential to advance different sectors.

“It is important that we do not completely discard where we are coming from. Malawi, Africa and the world as a whole stand to benefit a lot by tapping into the vast locally developed knowledge that indigenous communities pass down through generations.

“As we move forward, it’s our responsibility as policymakers to create a space where local solutions are fused with modern science to solve various challenges in our community,” said Kambauwa.

In his remarks, National Commission for Science and Technology Malawi (NCST) Director General, Gift Kadzamira, said there is need to strengthen and safeguard national innovation Systems which addresses specific needs of communities in order to increase productivity and promoting inclusive development.

On the other hand, SADC Secretariat Leader of Delegation, Anneline Morgan, highlighted that the workshop is of great importance as it is a platform that will promote dialogue and knowledge sharing on IKS policies which seek to empower and protect traditional knowledge.

The workshop is taking place from 29th November to 1st December, 2023, at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel- Salima district.