A court in Lilongwe says money laundering suspect Thandizo Mphwiyo, wife to fugitive Paul Mphwiyo, can travel to South Africa despite concerns from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that she is a flight risk because her husband jumped bail and allegedly fled Malawi in June.

The Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has today given the greenlight for Thandizo to travel to South Africa from November 26, 2023 to December 1 2023.

Thandizo and Paul were arrested in 2014 and granted bail over K50 million money laundering, and forgery and K2 billion money laundering respectively.

In June this year, Mphwiyo was reported to be missing by his family. Police say he was last seen at a hotel in Blantyre and it is suspected that he fled Malawi.

ACB lawyer Ngwambula Nundwe has told the local media that the bureau objected to Thandizo’s application in court arguing that she is a flight risk since her husband absconded bail and is now a wanted person.

“The bureau felt she may follow her husband that is why we objected to the application to temporarily release the passport,” Nundwe told Nation Online.

However, the court allowed Thandizo to travel saying she should leave the passport with the Malawian Embassy in South Africa during the time she will be in South Africa.