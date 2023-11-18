About 17,000 farmers in Blantyre have received farm input loans worth over K2 billion allowing them to have access to fertilizer and seeds.

According to Blantyre District Council Chairperson, Mike Malikita, One Acre Fund has given the loan to the farmers to ensure that households are food secure.

“Although this is a loan that farmers will pay back, it is commendable because the farmers would not have managed to buy at once. This will ensure food security in this area and Blantyre at large as farmers will have a good harvest as a result of the loan,” he said.

Malikita added that the loan has come at the right time since farmers are currently buying farm inputs.

On his part, One Acre Fund Senior Government Relations Officer, Frank Mkwaila said K13 billion kwacha has been set aside to reach out to farmers in eight districts of the country.