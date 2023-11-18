A fierce fire has burned down the storeroom at Mangochi Secondary School, razing to ashes some items in the process.

Mangochi Police Station Amina Tepani Daudi said the inferno gutted the facility on Friday.

According to the school’s Headmistress, Amina Morris Gama, 55, she was awakened by a group of students who informed her about the blaze in the school’s storeroom.

She added that upon reaching the scene, the reporter found some brave students attempting to rescue items and extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately, three bales of sugar, one deep freezer, 50 kilograms of salt, cooking oil, two bags of beans, iron sheets, and timbers were among the items that were completely destroyed by the fire. The exact value of the burned properties has not been assessed,” she explained.

The incident was reported to Mangochi Police Station, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.