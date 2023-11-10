Sugar price rise to K2000

Nov 10, 2023 Business 0
Advertisement
With the cost of living on the rise, prices of Sugar in Malawi have also peaked in recent years to the extent that very few can afford the product.

Illovo Sugar Malawi has raised the price of 1 Kilogram of brown sugar from K1450 to K2000.

The company has said this in a statement today. Price of a packet of white sugar has also been increased to K2250.

The increase which is effective today comes after the 44 percent depreciation of the Kwacha.

The currency devaluation has seen an increase prices of various goods and services including fuel, electricity and alcohol.

Malawi Government has said it will address Malawians on Monday on measures which will be put in place to protect people from the effects of the devaluation.

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.