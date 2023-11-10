Illovo Sugar Malawi has raised the price of 1 Kilogram of brown sugar from K1450 to K2000.

The company has said this in a statement today. Price of a packet of white sugar has also been increased to K2250.

The increase which is effective today comes after the 44 percent depreciation of the Kwacha.

The currency devaluation has seen an increase prices of various goods and services including fuel, electricity and alcohol.

Malawi Government has said it will address Malawians on Monday on measures which will be put in place to protect people from the effects of the devaluation.