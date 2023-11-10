Steve Phiri, 43, is in police custody after being arrested at Chilinde Township in Lilongwe for allegedly stealing phones and laptops from taxi passengers .

Phiri was using a borrowed vehicle as a taxi and is allegedly behind the robberies of unsuspecting taxi commuters in the city and his recent heist was when he attacked a certain person on the 2nd of November at 8AM near Chitipi Area.

Lilongwe Police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu says investigations proceeded once they got intel on social media.

“We saw that he was using a Honda Fit Vehicle Registration Number LL 10780. We managed to arrest him and his accomplices managed to flee,” Chigalu states.

One of the individuals who was once robbed by Phiri, Isaac Nyirenda of Kawale 2 Township did not hide his excitement over the news.

“He forcefully took my laptop and office phones. Kudos to the men in uniform,” Nyirenda exclaimed.

Journalist Herbert Katanda who was also allegedly robbed by Nyirenda, explains the need for more investigations on such matters.

“These criminals are becoming quite common in our localities, especially here in Lilongwe. Hearing such news about the arrest brings music to my ears,” Katanda says.

Steve Phiri resides in Area 25, hails from Chinyakula Village, Traditional Authority Kabunduri in Nkhata-Bay district. He will soon face charges in the court of law after investigations have been finalised.

Romeo Umali