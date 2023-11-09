Businessperson Napoleon Dzombe has indicated that his plan to start an Aquaculture Farm came about because Malawi keeps on importing fish from other countries despite the country’s potential to turn into a food basket.

Dzombe disclosed this when a team of aquaculture experts from the Department of Fisheries led by the Director of Fisheries, Dr. Hastings Zidana, visited Mtalimanja farms owned by Dzombe in Dowa district.

The entrepreneur intends to establish a state of Art Aquaculture Farm of over 40 to 50 hectares of land in the country.

“The motivation behind this initiative comes from the fact that Malawi keeps on importing fish from other countries despite the country’s numerous potential and capacity to turn into a food basket,” said Dzombe.

He added that the country can become food basket by ensuring that fish is available and affordable to everyone across the country.

Dzombe also highlighted that he plans to engage in integrated agriculture aquaculture so that residues from rice, soya and maize grown on 1000-hectare irrigation farm will be providing raw materials for fish ponds.

In his remarks, the Director of Fisheries, Dr. Hastings Zidana hailed Dzombe and assured him that government will continue supporting the initiatives through expertise that will ensure the dream becomes a reality.

Dr. Zidana also indicated that the department will provide fingerlings once the ponds are ready for stocking.

The visit by officials from the Department of Fisheries is part of Private Sector Support Programme, an initiative that seeks to support potential fish farmers.

According to World Bank data, Malawi imports fish from Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.