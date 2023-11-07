Two children from the same family identified as Victoria Dinemu aged 7 and Arnold Dinemu aged 5 have drowned in Thondwe River at Savula Village near Jali Trading Center in Zomba District.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 about the accident.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred at around 17:00 hours on Monday, November 06, 2023.

He said that, on the fateful day, the two went to Thondwe River to swim. In the course of swimming, Arnold went to a deeper place and got drowned which prompted his sister to try to rescue him but failed and drowned too.

The two were retrieved from the river by other villagers who ferried them to Pirimiti Health Centre where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem examination conducted at the facility established that the two have died due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

The two hailed from Thunga village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile Police in the district have appealed to parents and guardians to strictly restrain minors from visiting water bodies without being accompanied by an older person to avoid similar tragedy.