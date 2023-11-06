Mzimba Police Station is keeping in custody two Zambian nationals for being found in possession of two pieces of raw ivory.

The two have been identified as Aaron Gold Gondwe aged 34 of Kasilange Gondwe village and Patsan Gondwe, 45, from Kanjilange Gondwe village, both from Traditional/Authority Magodi in Chama district in Zambia.

Mzimba Police had a joint operation with officers from National Police Headquarters Wildlife and Environmental Crime Investigation Unit after being tipped by well-wishers about the two.

The duo was offering for sale raw ivory at Engalaweni Trading Center in Mzimba in Malawi on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and they were arrested on the spot.

They were found in possession of two elephant tusks weighing 10.4 Kgs which they concealed in a sack bag.

Meanwhile, the recovered trophies have been taken to Department of National Parks and Wildlife for verification.

The duo will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Specimen of Listed Species.