A truck carrying bags of maize meant for people affected by hunger has overturned in Machinga.

The accident happened today along the Zomba-Liwonde Road at Machinga hills in Machinga.

The driver was on his way to deliver the maize under Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) to Machinga District Council when the accident occurred.

An eyewitness said two people were rushed to Machinga District Hospital following the accident.

Meanwhile, Machinga Police Station publicist Western Kansire says police will provide more details on the accident later.