Nigerian celebrated actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has had one of his legs amputated in a bid to “keep him alive.”

His family, who took to Instagram to share the update, revealed that the actor has undergone seven surgeries, all of which were successful. However, they emphasized that the amputation was a necessary step to increase his chances of survival.

“At 1 pm today, Daddy underwent 7 successful surgeries, but to ensure his continued survival and improve his prospects for recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been extremely challenging for our family, but we have had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality in order to keep him alive”, reads the statement of posted on Instagram.

The family is still reaching out to well-wishers for further support to cover ongoing medical expenses.