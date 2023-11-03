Over 60 girls are to benefit from a MK43 million girls hostel which is being constructed at Chisu Community Day Secondary School in Nkhata-Bay district.

According to the Head Teacher of Chisu Community Day Secondary School, Howard Dunleck, most girls walk a long distance and the construction will ensure that students come on time to school.

“This school has five feeder primary schools and students come from very far, a distance of 15 Kilometers. This leads to tiredness and failure to come to school on time. However, with this project possibly we are going to observe change in the pass rate, ” he said.

In his remarks, Nkhata-Bay District Council caretaker, Director of Public Works, George Gopani expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project saying the construction is of high quality.

Meanwhile, the project which is expected to be completed by 30th November, 2023 is being done under the project called ‘Child not Bride’ with support from Plan Malawi and 25% of the funds were contributed in kind by community members.