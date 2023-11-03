Airtel Malawi has handed 5 million Kwacha to the Malawi Engineering Institution’s conference that is happening next weekend from the 9th to 10th November in Salima.

The conference being held under the theme ’Building Back, better’ is focusing on deployment of engineering solutions that will withstand the effects of climate change which also impacted Airtel infrastructure in the previous disaster.

The conference will among other things also focus on four sub-themes namely: Engineering disaster preparedness, climate change and mitigation, sustainability through engineering, and guidelines and standards for climate resilient infrastructure.

Airtel Malawi’s Head of Brand Communications Norah Chavula Chirwa said the mobile company recognizes engineers as crucial drivers of the development of the country through advanced technology innovations and solutions hence the support towards the conference this year.

“We consider Malawi Engineering Institution as a critical partner as our engineers are already members of the institution which regulates the discipline of engineering in Malawi,” said Chirwa.

Malawi Engineering Institution’s Conference Vice Chairperson Engineer James Makwakwa said the sponsorship shows the true partnership that institution has with Airtel Malawi Plc.

“We believe that Airtel Malawi PLC has embraced our conference theme ‘Building Back Better’ hence this sponsorship will ultimately enable the dissemination of information about building resilience in our approaches to combating climate change effects,” he said.

The Malawi Engineering Institution’s Conference happening next weekend marks the third event for the institution since inception and will include an Annual General Meeting for its members.