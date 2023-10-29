Police in the Eastern Region have arrested ten men for being found with petroleum products and fertilizer suspected to have been stolen in Liwonde, Machinga.

Public Relations Officer for Eastern Region of Police Superintendent Patrick Mussa has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of 10 suspects.

Superintendent Mussa has told Malawi24 that this follows an intelligence driven operation led by the Eastern Region Police Headquarters’ officers, alongside their counterparts from E Division and Liwonde Police Station, targeting Liwonde and Nsanama along the Nayuchi-Liwonde Central Eastst African Railways (CEAR) establishments.

He further said that due to complaints received from CEAR, the officers conducted the joint operation, invaded the said places, and apprehended the suspects before recovering eight bags of fertilizer, 2 drums and 39 jerrycans containing over 1200 litres of diesel and petrol.

The suspects will be taken to court to answer the charge of illegal possession of petroleum products, and found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen.

Meanwhile, Police in the region warn the citizenry against keeping petroleum products in their houses.

In the same vein, people are urged to report any criminal activity to police in a move to curb crime in the region.