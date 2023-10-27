Founder of FDH Holdings Limited, Thomson Mpinganjira has called upon University of Livingstonia (Unilia) graduates who were Thursday awarded among others, degrees and diplomas in different faculties to consider venturing into entrepreneurship to effectively contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

Mpinganjira was speaking in Mzuzu during the university’s 17th Congregation Graduation ceremony which was held under the theme ‘Fulfilling the Vision of Dr. Robert Laws: Catalysing Meaningful Development Through Education,’

The business tycoon who was guest of honor at the event, said the graduates have a duty to contribute to the needs of the society through entrepreneurship and also exercise integrity by avoiding corrupt practices when seeking opportunities.

“Take me as an example. I am the first Malawian to own a bank and I achieved this because of the vision I had which I relentlessly pursued. With employment opportunities getting limited, it is better to go into entrepreneurship,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira then applauded the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia for proving to the country that entrepreneurship was possible.

In her remarks, Vice Chairperson of Unilia Council, Temwani Simwaka said the university being ranked as the best private university in the country, was proof that the government of Malawi has certified the programs which are offered at the university.

“This development means that the Government of Malawi has certified that our students are fit to graduate and apply their skills in any part of the world. These achievements would not have happened without the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Management and Staff of the university as well as stakeholders,” said Simwaka.

Deputy General Secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Isaiah Mhone said the synod believes that besides offering spiritual support to people, it is also paramount to also offer people’s additional needs such as education.

One of the graduates who was awarded Bachelors Degree in Computer Engineering, Patrick Paul Byamasu said he was prepared to apply the knowledge which he acquired from the university for the benefit of the country.

Reported by Tawonga Moyo