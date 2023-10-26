Airtel Money Malawi has handed over 1.5 million Kwacha to Microfinance Annual Lake conference that is happening this weekend from the 27th to 28th October in Mangochi.

The conference being held under the theme ‘Financial inclusion -a key driver towards attaining the Malawi vision 2063’ is a platform where microfinance institutions can connect and exchange ideas, experiences and explore innovative solutions. Airtel Money believes that partnering and sharing ideas with like-minded organizations can collectively make progress towards more a financially inclusive society.

Airtel Money’s business development manager, Rabia Akimu said the company recognizes the importance of reducing the financial inclusion gap and is committed to fostering collaborations that can make a difference.

Akimu added that it’s time for Malawian financial service providers to work together towards the betterment of the country’s economy and achieve the Malawi 2063 economic goal.

Chief executive officer for Malawi Microfinance network, Duncan Phulusa said Malawi Microfinance Network and its entire membership are delighted with the support of K1.5 million received from Airtel Money towards the inaugural Microfinance Annual Lake Conference 2023.

“This is a pure manifestation of the collaborative working relationship that exists between the microfinance institutions and Airtel Money in the financial inclusion drive for the benefit of our rural clients. We remain grateful,” said Phulusa.