Jamaican Reggae giant Everton Blender is in Malawi ahead of the Reggae Jam Music Festival scheduled to take place at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe.

Blender is a Reggae singer and producer, known for his smooth, crooning, tenor vocals, up-tempo arrangements and spiritual uplifting themes.

Speaking after arrival at the Airport on Saturday, Blender said he is happy to be in Malawi and he is optimistic that he will enjoy his stay and be able to learn different things.

Blender said he is prepared to dish out the best performance and people should expect nothing but the best and unforgettable music festival.

“I am very excited to be in Malawi, I love the fact that they have welcomed me. I have prepared enough and looking forward to the best. Good vibes everywhere,” he said.

One of the organizers Richard Chisala said another musician Luciano is expected to arrive on Wednesday. Luciano is well known with hits like ‘Lord give me the strength’, ‘sweep over my soul’ and ‘it’s me again’ among other reggae jams.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at area 18 Puma filling station, Maula Puma, Nitel Offices, Engen Filling Station in Kawale and Khwezy Bus offices at Gateway Mall among other places.