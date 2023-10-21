No matter how good or bad a story might be, it has an ending. Mchinji-based soccer outfit Extreme Football Club has to start preparing for a new life in the lower league as the club has been axed from the TNM Super League.

Extreme’s relegation has come following a 2-1 defeat to Red Lions at Balaka Stadium on a hot Saturday afternoon in the eastern region of Malawi.

Goals from Deus Nkutu and Mike Kaziputa were enough to confirm only one season stay for Elvis Kafoteka’s men in the top flight who got their consolation goal through Beston Jimu.

In a post-match interview, Kafoteka said lack of consistency in their performance has made their survival fight difficult and he also hinted that there was too much absenteeism in the team’s preparations by the players.

“We won games which we could have lost, we also lost games which we could have won. There was a lack of consistency, only if there were no absenteeism to preparations and be working hard then we could have survived,” said Kafoteka.

However, despite the win, the Zomba-based Soldiers are still not safe as they are in the danger zone, and their assistant coach, Chifundo Masapula, said they worked hard to win the match considering how they are faring on the standings.

“We prepared very well for this encounter, let me praise my boys for a nice performance, I know they will work hard until the last game considering of where we are currently on the log table,” said Masapula.

Presently, Lions are second from the bottom with 25 points and have remained with three assignments to wrap up their 30 matches while Extreme are first with 18 points and have a possible nine points remaining on their menu.