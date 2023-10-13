The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has asked people in the country to work together in reducing disaster risks, as Malawi joins the world today in commemorating the 2023 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Through a statement released by the department, issued on 13th October, 2023 and signed by the Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Charles Kalemba, the department says the day is set aside to promote a global culture of disaster risk reduction.

The department indicates that the day is being commemorated at a time when Malawi is trying to recover from the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy (TCT) which affected 2.2 million people, displaced 650,000, left 679 dead and 537 people missing.

“With total TCF disaster losses estimated at $506.7 million and total costs for reconstruction and recovery pegged at $680.4 million, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) leads this year’s commemoration with a call for collaboration and accelerated efforts in reducing disaster risks, collective implementation of reconstruction and recovery interventions aimed at building the resilience of the most vulnerable and underprivileged communities,” the statement says.

DoDMA has also highlighted that the 2023 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is taking place after the Midterm review of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction which took place in May 2023 and the United Nations General Assembly adopted a declaration to fast- track action to strengthen disaster resilience.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Freddy recovery interventions are being done in Phalombe district where reconstruction works are underway.

The International day for disaster risk reduction was set aside in 1989 by the United Nations General Assembly and this year’s theme is ‘Fighting Inequality for Resilient Future’ on the sidelines that there is a ‘reciprocal relationship’ between disasters and inequality