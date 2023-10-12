The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned that there will be extreme heat from Thursday to Saturday this week.

The department says that in the Lower Shire of the country, it will be extremely hot and the temperature will reach 44° Celsius while in the Lakeshore areas of lake Malawi the temperature will be between 39-40 degrees Celsius.

However, in other parts of the country the temperature will be between 34-37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the department has advised Malawians to avoid staying in the sun for a long time, avoid taking alcohol and caffeine.

The department has also advised people in the country to drink plenty of water, wear light clothes, use sunscreen to protect the skin, hats and umbrellas.