Scorchers coach Lovemore Fazili is confident that his charges will register three straight win at the Cosafa Women’s Championship for the first time when they meet Madagascar at UJ Soweto Stadium this afternoon.

This is a formality match for both sides as the Scorchers have already advanced to the semifinals of the tournament as Group A winners with six points from two matches whereas Madagascar are out after back-to-back defeats.

Malawi beat hosts South Africa’s BanyanaBanyana 4-3 in the opening match before a record 8-0 victory over eSwatini at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

So far, the Scorchers are the highest scoring team at this year’s tournament having managed to find the back of net 12 times and conceding three goals in two matches.

Malawi and Madagascar are no stranger to each other having met in 2018 and 2019 at the same stage. However, the Scorchers won by 2-0 margins on both occasions.

Fazili, who is expected to rest some key players in today’s match, said although they already punched a ticket to the semifinals, finishing the group stage with a victory, is a priority.

“We need to take the game seriously despite that we are already in the semifinals. The match is very important as we want to finish the group stage with nine points. We want to make history,” said Fazili.

The Scorchers are one of the favorites in this year’s tournament following their impressive start. South Africa and eSwatini will face each in another Group A match at Dobsonville Stadium.