Eden Hazard, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward, has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. Hazard made this decision after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the previous season.

Hazard, who joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019 for £89m, played only 54 league games for the Spanish giants, with just six appearances in the 2022-23 season. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he secured two Premier League titles and scored 110 goals in 352 appearances.

The Belgian had previously retired from international football in December. Hazard confirmed his retirement through an Instagram post, expressing that he felt it was the right time to conclude his football career. He has been without a club since leaving Madrid as a free agent in the summer, despite reportedly receiving offers to continue playing. Instead, he chose to retire.

Eden Hazard retires ages 32

In his own words, Hazard stated, “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.”

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer. I was able to realize my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.”

“During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches, and teammates — thank you to everyone for these great times; I will miss you all. I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid; and thanks to the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.”

Hazard when he played for Chelsea

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors, and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.”

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon, my friends.”