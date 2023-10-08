‘Munthu’ hitmaker Atoht Manje real name Elias Missi has died.

Reports on social media indicate that the musician went to perform at University of Livingstonia (Unilia) and was not feeling well after his performance.

He then went into a car to rest but was later found unconscious in the car. His death was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday.

Fellow musician Saint who also went to perform at the same show has confirmed in interview with the local media.

Atoht Manje’s death comes after he recently released a song titled Nchape. A few hours before his death, he posted on his Facebook page a link to the video for the song

“Andifunsa kuti what’s on your mind. Ine mu mind mwanga muli video ya Nchape… (They have asked what’s on your mind. On my mind is the video for Nchape),” he wrote.

Atoht Manje’s other hit songs include Tizipepeseko, Huwa and Che Patuma.