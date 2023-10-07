.Unemployed nursing officers have threatened to hold joint vigils with teachers under IPTE 13-17 at State House if President Lazarus Chakwera and his government fail to address their concerns within fourteen days.

The unemployed nursing officers issued the two-week ultimatum to president Chakwera and his government on Friday 6th October, 2023 when they held peaceful demonstrations in Blantyre.

The protests which attracted a small number of concerned nursing officers, started from Ginnery corner to the Blantyre District Commissioner’s office via the Chipembere highway.

In an interview with Malawi24 after the demonstrations, chairperson for Unemployed Nursing Officers, Frank Kamwendo said the protests were aimed at asking the Malawi leader to intervene on their long overdue grievances.

Kamwendo said it is very worrisome that 2260 nursing officers are up to date under government internship where he said they are getting very minimal returns and government seems to be reluctant to permanently recruit them.

“We had the demonstrations because we think we have tried our level best to discuss with government through ministries of labour, health and local government to recruit more than 2260 nursing officers, unfortunately they say they don’t have funds.

“After two weeks we will combine with teachers under IPTE 13-17 to do vigils at state house in Lilongwe and we might also combine with Nursing and Midwife Technicians (NMTs),” said Kamwendo.

He further said that the group is very optimistic that president Chakwera will either order their recruitment or facilitate labour exportation, an opportunity which rose back in 2021.

Kamwendo further faulted the ministry of local government for attempting to frustrate the demonstrations by organizing and inviting some of the concerned nursing officers for interviews on the same day.