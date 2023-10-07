Impressive Mafco go into this Sunday’s FDH Bank Cup final against holders FCB Nyasa Bullets at Bingu National Stadium unbeaten since August 12 in all competitions.

They are unbeaten in six games after victories over Ekwendeni Hammers (2-0), Mighty Wakawaka Tigers (2-1), Civil Service United (2-0) and a goalless draw against Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar in TNM Super League.

Topping this list in their impressive performance are their quarter-finals victory over Dedza Dynamos and the historic 1-0 victory over Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the FDH Bank Cup semi-finals at Kamuzu Stadium.

Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Kamuzu Barracks in TNM Super League on August 12.

Coach Pritchard Mwansa feels the impressive record shows the quality in the team.

“We are improving now and then, which is very important. Playing with direction is what we need, and at least out of six games, our energy is improving as well,” he said.

Mwansa, however, this does not mean they should get complacent.

“We will encourage the boys to work hard. What matters most is to maintain the momentum,” he explained.

Apart from the FDH Bank Cup, Mafco is also chasing for the Airtel Top 8 title and drew against Kamuzu Barracks at Dedza Stadium in the quarter-finals first leg.

Mafco last made it to a cup final in 2013 and went on to beat Silver Strikers in 10-9 through post-match penalties after a stalemate in regulation time to win the Presidential Cup.

